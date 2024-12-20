MD Man Who Sexually Assaulted Girl, 6, In Burlington County Sentenced: Prosecutors

Kevin Williams of Clinton, MD, was sentenced to 41 years in prison, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a news release on Friday, Dec. 20.

Williams, 34, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and four counts of second-degree sexual assault. The assaults happened on multiple occasions over several years.

Prosecutors said additional details about the case are being withheld to protect the girl’s identity.

"The victim in this case endured abuse that continues to traumatize her to this day," said Bradshaw. "We admire the strength and determination she displayed during the prosecution, and hope the justice that was brought on her behalf is meaningful as she pursues a happy, fulfilling life."

Maryland State Police arrested Williams in December 2020. He was extradited to New Jersey and held at the Burlington County Detention Center.

Williams must serve 38 years before becoming eligible for parole.

