Man Convicted In Fatal Mount Holly Stabbing: Prosecutor

Jimir Wynn was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and multiple weapons offenses for the September 2021 stabbing, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Mount Holly police responded to Millerie's Market and Deli at 101 Rancocas Rd. after receiving a report of a body, later identified as Sean Reynolds, found behind the store, Bradshaw said.

Reynolds had been killed the night before after being stabbed multiple times, Bradshaw said. Reynolds was with Wynn near Wynn's home earlier that evening, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Holly and receive free news updates.