Man Convicted In Fatal Mount Holly Stabbing: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Mount Holly man was convicted on Thursday, June 19, of a fatal stabbing behind a convenience store in 2021, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office
Jimir Wynn was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and multiple weapons offenses for the September 2021 stabbing, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Mount Holly police responded to Millerie's Market and Deli at 101 Rancocas Rd. after receiving a report of a body, later identified as Sean Reynolds, found behind the store, Bradshaw said.

Reynolds had been killed the night before after being stabbed multiple times, Bradshaw said. Reynolds was with Wynn near Wynn's home earlier that evening, authorities said.

