Fire Claims Life Amid Severe Hoarding Conditions In Burlington: Officials

The Westampton Fire Department arrived at the blaze within three minutes after the fire broke out at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout the residence, according to a release from Westampton Township Emergency Services.

Severe hoarding conditions inside the home significantly hampered efforts to extinguish the flames and search for potential victims, officials said. Tragically, one person died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westampton Township Fire Marshals Office, Westampton Police Department, Burlington County Fire Marshals Office, and Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

