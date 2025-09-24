Ross was found dead Monday evening at Mill Damn Park near Wall Street and Pine Street, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner revealed Ross was shot once in the back, authorities said..

Latanya Ross, Andre's mother set up a fundraiser to hold a funeral for her son, saying he was killed "due to senseless gun violence."

Aside from his mother, Ross is also survived by a daughter.

