Ambulance Crashes Through Home In Mount Holly (Developing)

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Woodlane Road, according to the Mount Holly Police Department.

“Officers are currently on scene investigating a crash involving a vehicle that struck a home,” police said in a public safety notice. “Emergency services are actively working in the area.”

Police urged drivers to avoid the area. “Please seek alternate routes if possible,” the department said. “Expect an extended police and emergency presence as the investigation continues.”

A photo from the scene, which circulated on social media, shows the ambulance partially lodged in the front of a single-story home, with its rear still visible from the street.

A white camper van parked out front appears to have been damaged in the crash. Police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel are seen gathered outside the residence, along with neighbors and bystanders.

No injuries or cause of the crash had been reported as of Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Holly and receive free news updates.