14-Year-Old Fatally Shot Andre Ross In Mt Holly: Prosecutor

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with shooting a 25-year-old man at a park in Mount Holly, authorities announced, Thursday, Oct. 9.

On Monday, Sept. 22, at 5:45 p.m., Mount Holly police responded to Mill Dam Park and found Andre Ross had been shot in the back, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Clifford Spencer said.

An investigation determined the 14-year-old was responsible, authorities said. He is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. He will be lodged in Ocean County pending a hearing, authorities said.

