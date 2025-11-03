Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

Speeding Driver, 26, Charged In Deadly Route 206 Chester Crash: Cops

A 26-year-old Brooklyn, NY woman has been charged in a deadly crash over the summer in Morris County, authorities said.

The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Chester Police Department
The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Chester Police Department
The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Chester Police Department
The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

The scene of the crash in New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Chester Police Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Ana-Maria Ciofu was driving a 2025 Lexus IS300 north on Route 206 when she hit a 2013 Toyota RAV4 in Chester Township on Aug. 31 just after 5:50 p.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said Monday, Nov. 3.

The Lexus was traveling at an excessive rate of speed at the time of the crash, Carroll said.

The RAV4 operator, identified only as C.K., was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, and a passenger in the Lexus was injured.

Ciofu was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and disorderly persons assault by auto.

Following a First Appearance, Ciofu was granted pretrial release.

A Pre-Indictment Conference is set before Superior Court Judge Robert M. Hanna in Morristown on Dec. 15.

to follow Daily Voice Morristown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE