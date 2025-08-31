Clear 68°

SHARE

Passenger Seriously Hurt After Getting Out Of Disabled Car On I-287 In Morris Twp: Njsp

A Somerset man was seriously injured in a crash involving a disabled car on I-287 early Sunday, Aug. 31, New Jersey State Police said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers responded at 3:41 a.m. to the southbound lanes near milepost 34.5 in Morris Township, according to Sgt. Charles Marchan. 

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota passenger car driven by a 49-year-old Somerset man left the roadway to the right, struck an arrow board, re-entered traffic, and became disabled, Marchan said.

The driver and his passenger, 32, also of Somerset, exited the vehicle and remained nearby, according to Marchan. A Honda SUV driven by a 23-year-old Nutley woman then struck the Toyota, causing it to hit the passenger, Marchan said.

He suffered serious injuries and the Honda driver sustained minor injuries, and Quiles was not hurt, according to Marchan.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.

to follow Daily Voice Morristown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE