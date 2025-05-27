Laku Sushi, located on 30 Lafayette Ave., will serve its last customers on Saturday, June 15, Daily Voice has learned.

The owners shared the news in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram in response to a post by @morristown.nj.

“Thank you everyone for all the support all these years,” the restaurant wrote. “We are closing due to the reconstruction of the building. We really appreciate everyone’s support and kind words. We loved doing business here for the last ten years and created so many memories with our customers that will live with us forever. Words cannot express how thankful we are for all the kind words and memories from everyone. Thank you – Laku Sushi.”

With a 4.4/5-star rating on Yelp, Laku is a favorite in the area and will be missed by customers.

"@lakusushi PLEASE OPEN SOMEWHERE ELSE!" one begged. "best sushi ever I can’t eat sushi anywhere else."

"Heartbreaking. Best sushi in town," another added.

