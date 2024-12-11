Morristown Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Child: Morris County Prosecutor

Alexander Masariego-Flores sexually assaulted the child multiple times between February and September 2023, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson said.

Morristown police began investigating Masariego-Flores in September 2023 after receiving a referral regarding the sexual abuse of a child, authorities said. The investigation revealed the defendant sexually abused a child on multiple occasions at her home in Morristown, and that he sexually abused the child on one occasion in front of another child, authorities said.

Masariego-Flores was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was acquitted of one count of aggravated sexual assault, authorities said.

He will be sentenced in February, authorities said.

