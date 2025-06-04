Morris County's Longest Trail Just Opened — And It's Stunning

The Pompton Valley Rail Trail — built on the former New York, Susquehanna & Western Railway line — was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 29, behind the Pequannock First Aid Squad.

“This new trail provides a safe and scenic way to walk or bike to the train station — cutting down on car traffic and helping everyone breathe a little easier,” said Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen.

The trail runs from River Drive in Pequannock to Mountain View Boulevard in Wayne and was made possible with a $32 million federal grant, officials said.

“This project not only connects folks to the Mountain View train station in Wayne, but also brings us one step closer to our vision for a much larger regional trail network,” said Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett.

The fully accessible, 10-foot-wide trail includes high-visibility crossings, tactile surfaces for visually impaired users, and a new bridge over the Pompton River. It's the longest rail trail maintained by the Morris County Park Commission.

Officials estimate the trail could attract 150,000 to 200,000 visitors this year.

