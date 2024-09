Alex Bravo-Castro sold 350 grams of suspected cocaine in Morristown on Thursday, Aug. 29, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally said. The street value of the drugs was $27,000, authorities said.

Bravo-Castro was charged with multiple counts of intention to distribute cocaine in the amount of 5 oz. or more, authorities said.

