Justin Wentzel Arrested Over Lab Grown Diamonds

A 43-year-old Morristown jeweler was arrested and charged with selling fake diamonds, authorities in Mount Olive announced Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Diamonds (file photo)

Diamonds (file photo)

 Photo Credit: Mario Sarto - Self-photographed (Wikipedia)
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, June 17, a victim told officers that Justin Wentzel, of Morristown, sold them three pieces of jewelry in which he misrepresented the authenticity of the precious gems and misrepresented the value of the jewelry, Mount Olive police said.

Wentzel's social media pages show that he runs Ice Storm Jewelry. A 2022 NJ Advance Media story shows him making a ring at his Flanders home.

Wentzel sold lab-grown diamonds as genuine diamonds and overvalued the worth and price of the jewelry by as much as $23,800, police said.

He is charged with theft by deception, criminal simulation, and falsifying or tampering with a record, police said. 

