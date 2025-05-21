He Came For Transcripts With A Loaded Gun, Morristown Officials Say: Ex-Student Arrested

The arrest came after an earlier incident on Thursday, May 8, when police received a photo and video showing the same individual removing what appeared to be a two-tone handgun from his waistband and hiding it inside a green tote bag at 28 Clyde Potts Drive, according to Mayor Timothy Dougherty and Morristown officials

The video was circulated to all Morristown police as part of an officer safety memo.

Days later, the former student walked into Morristown High School seeking his academic records. School Resource Officer Christopher Little recognized him from the memo and immediately detained him, officials said.

“In the interest of ensuring his own safety as well as that of students and faculty, Officer Little placed the individual in handcuffs during the detention,” the statement said.

Police then confirmed the former student had an active warrant and advised him he was under arrest. During a search, officers found a two-tone Smith & Wesson handgun in his satchel, which was defaced and loaded with a magazine, though no round was chambered.

Officials credited Officer Little’s quick action with preventing a possible threat to the school community.

