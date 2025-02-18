Partly Cloudy 25°

Gun Toting Robbers Stalked Pair From NYC To Morristown: Police

A group of suspects are at large after following two people from New York City and robbing them in Morristown on Saturday, Feb. 165, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Morristown Police
Sam Barron

At 8 a.m., officers responded to the Windmill Pond section of town after a witness reported seeing a group of unidentified men exit a dark-colored SUV and rob two individuals in a second vehicle at gunpoint, Morristown Police said. The suspects took money and personal items before fleeing the scene, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

An investigation determined the victims were targeted and followed from Manhattan, police said. Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, police said.

