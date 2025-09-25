Eight NJ Pet Stores Fined $75K For Hiding Puppy Health, Breeding Records: AG

The stores were cited for failing to provide buyers with required health and breeding information about the animals they sold, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. In total, the stores were ordered to pay $75,448 in civil penalties and costs.

Businesses cited include:

Bergen Kennel Inc. d/b/a Mama’s and Papa’s Pet Shop, Englewood (Bergen County): $9,538.26

Silver Nickel Puppies at Troy’s Trims & Treats, Englewood (Bergen County): $7,038.26

Pet Crew Pet Shop, Newark (Essex County): $8,504.26

Oh My Dog LLC, Kearny (Hudson County): $8,079.87

Carmona Pet Shop Inc., Union City (Hudson County): $7,488.20

Pet Center Rescue Inc. d/b/a Pet Center, Old Bridge (Middlesex County): $13,359.30

Oxford Puppy Group, Inc. d/b/a Shake A Paw, Green Brook (Somerset County): $10,695.02

Oxford Puppy Group, Inc. d/b/a Shake A Paw, Union (Union County): $10,744.91

Violations included not labeling cages with puppies’ breeding history or medical records and not displaying statements that explain consumers’ rights if an animal becomes sick or dies.

“Discovering that a new pet has a debilitating health issue can be devastating, both emotionally and financially,” Platkin said. “Stores that violate this law will be held accountable for denying consumers the ability to make educated choices in this important decision.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morristown and receive free news updates.