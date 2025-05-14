Drug Raid: 40 Bundles Of Heroin, Cocaine Found On Man In Morristown, Prosecutor Says

George R. Washington was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 13, following a narcotics investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally said.

Washington was charged after police executed search warrants for his person, his vehicle, and a Morristown home he was linked to, authorities said.

Inside, detectives seized approximately 65 grams of suspected cocaine, 40 bundles of suspected heroin, $800 in suspected drug cash, and foil folds and plastic baggies often used in drug distribution, prosecutors said.

Washington was charged with multiple offenses, including:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Second Degree)

Possession with intent to distribute heroin (Third Degree)

Two counts of drug possession (Third Degree)

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute (Fourth Degree)

Money laundering (Third Degree)

Washington is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing under New Jersey’s Criminal Justice Reform Act.

