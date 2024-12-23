Clear 10°

Batman Fan At Large After Removing Sign In Morristown: Sheriff's Office

If he's not found soon, Morris County might have to call in the World's Greatest Detective.

A man at large after damaging a business in Morristown.

 Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Sam Barron

A man is at large after he damaged a sign at a business in Morristown on Saturday, Nov. 2, authorities said.

At 12:25 a.m., a man wearing a Batman shirt was observed on surveillance video removing a plastic A-Frame sign from Prime Tobacco Zone at 45 South St, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

He was also wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans, and dark boots with white soles, authorities said. After removing the sign he proceeded down South Street toward Community Place, stumbling as he walked, authorities said.

