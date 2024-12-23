Batman Fan At Large After Removing Sign In Morristown: Sheriff's Office

A man is at large after he damaged a sign at a business in Morristown on Saturday, Nov. 2, authorities said.

At 12:25 a.m., a man wearing a Batman shirt was observed on surveillance video removing a plastic A-Frame sign from Prime Tobacco Zone at 45 South St, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

He was also wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans, and dark boots with white soles, authorities said. After removing the sign he proceeded down South Street toward Community Place, stumbling as he walked, authorities said.

