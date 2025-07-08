Award-Winning Chef Opens 12,000-Square-Foot Hotspot In Morristown

The Morris Proper is being billed as a “culinary love letter to the Garden State” by the Chelsea Hospitality Group. It opens this month at 100 Morris St., offering a locally focused, ingredient-driven menu that reflects the roots of its founders.

Created by Gensler and Stokes Architecture + Design, the space includes a 360-degree bar, open kitchen views, vintage-meets-modern design, and a wraparound patio at Morris and Spring streets. Local artists and makers helped bring the vision to life.

“Having grown up in Morristown, I’ve had a front-row seat to the town’s remarkable evolution,” said Jason Leeds, founder of Chelsea Hospitality Group. “It’s been inspiring to watch Morristown flourish, and we’re truly excited to contribute to its next chapter.”

At the helm is David C. Felton, named People’s Best New Chef by "Food & Wine Magazine." Felton is known for his decade-long run as founding chef at the renowned Ninety Acres. He says the approach at The Morris Proper is simple: comfort and quality.

The menu will feature handmade pastas, rotisserie meats, seasonal vegetables, and Jersey Shore seafood. The drink menu features craft cocktails crafted with house-made cordials and cold-pressed juices, alongside a selection of wines and spirit-free options.

Erik Oberholtzer, co-founder of Tender Greens and a national voice in sustainable food systems, is also helping shape the sourcing approach. Local ingredients and ethical practices are key.

The Morris Proper opens in early July with dinner service seven nights a week and weekday lunch. Brunch is coming soon.

For updates, menus, and more, visit themorrisproper.com or follow @themorrisproper.

