RWJ Barnabas Physician Tatiana Mouravskaia Dies, Remembered As Patients' Greatest Advocate

Mouravskaia was devoted to her patients, working long hours, often without billing and for people with disadvantaged backgrounds, according to her obituary.

"She would use every trick she learned over her 30-year career to make sure that they were able to get the care they needed in a system where few cared about their outcomes," her obituary reads. "It didn't endear her to hospital administrators, but won her the respect of her colleagues and the people she cared for."

A GoFundMe launched by her children said Mouravskaia "gave herself freely" without any expectation of anything in return. As of Friday, Jan. 31, more than $8,000 has been raised.

Mouravskaia was also a devoted mother to her four children, Alex, June, Anthony and Alisa, according to her obituary, always putting their needs first. She is also survived by her parents, Adeliya and Vladimir Krylov and her pets, her obituary reads.

A funeral was held on Monday, Jan. 27.

To view Dr. Mouravskaia's obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

