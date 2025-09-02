Morris Plains Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Labor Day Crash

On Monday, Sept. 1, around 1:32 p.m., troopers responded to County Road 521 near milepost 38.2, New Jersey State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino said.

Efrain AlvaradoMaradiaga, 36, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle south on County Road 521 when the motorcycle left the roadway to the left, struck a tree and overturned, Postorino said.

AlvaradoMaradiaga died as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris Plains and receive free news updates.