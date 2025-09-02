Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Morris Plains Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Labor Day Crash

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Sussex County Labor Day crash, police said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

On Monday, Sept. 1, around 1:32 p.m., troopers responded to County Road 521 near milepost 38.2, New Jersey State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino said.

Efrain AlvaradoMaradiaga, 36, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle south on County Road 521 when the motorcycle left the roadway to the left, struck a tree and overturned, Postorino said.

AlvaradoMaradiaga died as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Morris Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE