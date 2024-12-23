Martinia Heath, 43, has been arrested and facing multiple charges in connection to the scheme, which ran between 2019 and 2023, according to authorities.

In total, she pocketed more than $1 million.

Investigators say Heath falsified records and fabricated invoices while employed as the on-site property manager at the Mountain Club Condominium complex in Morris County.

The alleged scheme, spanning five years, caused "significant financial losses for Corner Property Management of Springfield," according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

Heath was charged with:

Second-degree theft by deception;

Second-degree impersonation;

Third- and fourth-degree forgery.

Her initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 in Union County.

The investigation into Heath's scheme is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris Plains and receive free news updates.