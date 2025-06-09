NJ Juvenile With Explosives Sparks FBI, Bomb Squad Response: Moorestown Police

Officers responded to Cove Road and East Oak Drive after confirming materials for an IED was present at a residence, Moorestown police said.

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit and others responded to the scene and removed the material, detonating it at a nearby Public Works yard, police said.

Law enforcement then searched a home on the 400 block of East Oak Avenue with bomb technicians locating additional IED materials, police said.

The materials were detonated on scene due to their volatility, police said. Nearby residences were evacuated until it was deemed safe by the Bomb Unit., police said.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was one of many units to respond to the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing all information to determine criminal charges, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Moorestown and receive free news updates.