Moorestown Woman Who Forced Couple Into Slavery Learns Fate: Feds

Bolaji Bolarinwa, a Moorestown resident, was convicted of multiple counts of forced labor, alien harboring for financial gain and domestic servitude following a two-week trial in Camden federal court, US Attorney Alina Habba said.

From December 2015 to October 2016, Bolarinwa recruited two people to come to the United States and then coerced them to perform domestic labor and childcare services for her children through physical harm, threats of physical harm, isolation, constant surveillance and psychological abuse, Habba said.

When the first victim arrived in the United States, Bolarinwa confiscated her passport and coerced her through threats of physical harm to her and her daughter, verbal abuse, isolation and constant surveillance to compel her to work every day, around-the-clock for nearly a year, Habba said.

Bolarinwa then recruited a second victim to come to the United States on a student visa. When the second victim arrived in the United States, Bolarinwa similarly confiscated her passport and coerced her to perform household work and childcare, relying more heavily on physical abuse., Habba said.

The two victims lived and worked in Bolarinwa’s home until October 2016, when the second victim notified a professor at her college, who reported the information to the FBI, Habba said.

Bolarinwa was sentenced to 45 months in prison and three years of supervised release, Habba said.

