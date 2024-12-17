Moorestown Mall Store Manager Recorded Teen Coworkers Using Employee Bathroom, Police Say

Robert McGuire of Willingboro was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 17, the Moorestown Police Department said in a news release. He was a manager at Time After Time, a luxury watch store and repair shop.

Officers responded to the store on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Two teen employees told police they discovered a concerning device in the store’s bathroom earlier that day around 4 p.m.

One employee noticed a power bank with a flashing blue light on top of the toilet tank. She reportedly recognized the device from previous visits but grew suspicious of the light.

The girl removed a silicone cover, finding what she believed was a hidden camera and an SD card slot. The employee filmed herself examining the device and sent the video to two coworkers, who also claimed to have seen the device.

After leaving the bathroom, she noticed McGuire quickly entered it after her. When McGuire exited, she said he appeared nervous, turned back around, and re-entered the bathroom.

Shortly after, McGuire gathered trash from the store and left to dispose of it. The employee told police it typically takes him 5 to 10 minutes to take out the trash, but on this occasion, it took about 20 minutes—long enough, she suspected, to place the device in his vehicle.

While executing a search warrant at McGuire's home on December 17, officers located the power bank and an SD card. A forensic review of McGuire’s devices uncovered videos of the two teens using the bathroom, during which their genitals were exposed.

McGuire was charged with second-degree photographing a child engaged in prohibited sexual acts, along with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and invasion of privacy.

According to his profile on the professional networking website Bold.pro, McGuire had been a manager at the store since May 2023. He graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly in June 2003.

McGuire was held in the Burlington County Detention Center.

