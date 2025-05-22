Towaco Teen Struck Pedestrian Delivering Food, Fled Scene: Police

At 9:26 p.m., officers responded to 100 Horseneck Road after a pedestrian making a food delivery was struck by a motor vehicle, Fairfield police said. The vehicle did not remain on the scene, police said.

Neighbors assisted police with security footage, allowing them to identity the vehicle, a 2024 white Lincoln Corsair, officers said. Police located the driver, Hunter Hayek, a Towaco resident, and the vehicle, officers said.

Hayek was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury while the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

