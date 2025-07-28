Special Needs Child Left On Bus For Hours, Driver Charged: Morris County Prosecutor

The child's absence on Thursday, July 10, was first observed by staff at Valley View Elementary School in Towaco, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said. The parents told school officials their child boarded the bus and the child was eventually located on a school bus parked in a bus yard, authorities said.

The child had been left unsupervised for 2.5 hours, authorities said. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment for an elevated heart rate and low blood pressure, authorities said.

Frank Blair, a Hackettstown resident, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he did not check the bus, a violation of a state statute and company policy, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montville and receive free news updates.