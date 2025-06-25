Extreme Heat Buckles I-287, Shuts Down Lanes In Morris County

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the right lane was closed at mile marker 52.6 in Riverdale, just south of Route 23.

Further south, in Montville, the left and center lanes were shut down at mile marker 49.3 near the Brook Valley Road bridge. Only the right lane and shoulder were open, and crews temporarily converted the shoulder into a travel lane to ease the backup.

Shortly after 3 p.m., all lanes in the Montville zone were closed, but emergency crews reopened the right lane and shoulder by 4:30 p.m., NJDOT said .

Officials blamed the shutdowns on buckling caused by bridge joint expansion in the pavement. They said crews would continue repairs but warned drivers that delays are likely.

“Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, move over, and expect delays,” NJDOT said in a statement.

Travelers are encouraged to check 511nj.org for real-time updates.

