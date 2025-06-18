Stabbing Suspect Rams Montgomery Twp Cop Car, Leads Pursuit Through 3 Towns: Prosecutor

Brian Pyke, 65, of Calabash, NC, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man on Willow Run Lane in Montgomery Township (Somerset County) around 1:32 p.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Montgomery Police officers arrived on the scene along with Montgomery EMS and provided emergency care to the victim, McDonald said.

The man suffered stab wounds to the shoulder and abdomen and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery, authorities said. He is expected to survive.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle, and officers spotted it a short time later on County Route 533. When police attempted to stop the car, Pyke refused, initiating a chase through Montgomery, Princeton, and South Brunswick, according to the release.

During the pursuit, Pyke struck a Montgomery Township Police vehicle, McDonald said. The officers involved were not injured.

Pyke was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, then transported to Montgomery Township Police headquarters for processing.

He was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (2nd degree)

Eluding (2nd degree)

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (3rd degree)

Pyke is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail, pending a court hearing.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, but there is no threat to the public. A motive has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police at 908-359-3222.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.