Careless Driver Crashes Into Post Office: Montgomery PD

At 12:16 p.m., the woman was backing out of a parking spot, when she thought she had put her vehicle in drive, Montgomery police said. The vehicle was actually still in reverse and when she stepped on the accelerator, the car backed into the front of the post office, police said.

The post office sustained structural damage to the front of the building, and was inspected by Montgomery Township Code Enforcement, police said. The driver and two people inside the post office were uninjured, police said.

The driver was issued a summons for careless driving, police said.

