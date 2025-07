At 7:47 p.m., a caller told officers they were walking along a path on Suffolk Lane when they heard a dog barking near the utility building, Montgomery police said. The caller found the dog tied to a tree, police said.

Animal control took custody of the dog, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery Police at 908-359-3222.

