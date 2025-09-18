Fair 82°

SHARE

20-Year-Old DWI Driver Drove Into River: Montgomery PD

A 20-year-old East Brunswick woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she drove her car into a river in Montgomery on Wednesday, Sept. 17, authorities said.

Montgomery Township Police Department

Montgomery Township Police Department

 Photo Credit: Montgomery Township, NJ via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:50 p.m., first responders responded to River Road at Belle Mead-Griggstown Road after a car drove through a guardrail after failing to stop at an intersection, ending up in the  the Millstone River, Montgomery police said.

The vehicle was submerged, though firefighters were able to rescue the driver, Sophia Cifelli and a passenger, police said.

While speaking with Cifelli, officers determined she consumed alcoholic beverages prior to operating the vehicle, police said. Cifelli. who was transferred to a nearby hospital following the crash, was arrested for underage driving while intoxicated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional motor vehicle charges are pending., police said.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE