20-Year-Old DWI Driver Drove Into River: Montgomery PD

At 8:50 p.m., first responders responded to River Road at Belle Mead-Griggstown Road after a car drove through a guardrail after failing to stop at an intersection, ending up in the the Millstone River, Montgomery police said.

The vehicle was submerged, though firefighters were able to rescue the driver, Sophia Cifelli and a passenger, police said.

While speaking with Cifelli, officers determined she consumed alcoholic beverages prior to operating the vehicle, police said. Cifelli. who was transferred to a nearby hospital following the crash, was arrested for underage driving while intoxicated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional motor vehicle charges are pending., police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.