Woman Robbed At Gunpoint Walking Dog: Montclair PD

The woman was walking her dog on North Willow Street when a dark-colored Acura pulled up alongside her, Montclair police said. Two men exited the vehicle and approached her, while the driver remained in the vehicle, police said.

One of the men that exited the car brandished a handgun and demanded her belongings, specifically her jewelry, and then forcibly removed her necklace from her neck, police said.

The suspects reentered the Acura and fled south toward Glenridge Avenue, police said. The vehicle was later recovered in Jersey City and is connected to similar incidents in Union, Elizabeth and Jersey City, police said.

