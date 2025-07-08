A Few Clouds 93°

Woman Ran Prostitution House In Montclair, Cops Say

A 51-year-old Queens woman was arrested and charged with having a prostitution business in Montclair, authorities announced Tuesday, July 8.

 Photo Credit: Montclair Police
Sam Barron

Law enforcement began investigating a business on the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue after receiving complaints about suspected acts of prostitution, Montclair police said.

On Wednesday, July 2, a law enforcement operation led to the arrest of Meifeing Li, police said. Li is charged with prostitution, police said.

Detectives seized cash, surveillance equipment and other items linked to prostitution related activities, police said.

