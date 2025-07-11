Third Arrest Made After Woman Robbed at Gunpoint Walking Dog: Montclair PD

Christopher Gomez, a 19-year-old Jersey City resident, was arrested at his home, police said. His accomplices, Wesley Garcia, an 18-year-old Jersey City resident and Kirvin De La Rosa, a 19-year-old Edwardsville resident, were arrested last month, Montclair police said.

On Sunday, June 1 at 12:45 p.m., a woman was walking her dog on Willow Street when she was stopped by Garcia, De La Rosa and Gomez, Montclair police said.

The trio were wearing ski masks and demanded the woman's jewelry at gunpoint, police said. The suspects were driving a stolen Acura TLX that was later recovered in Jersey City that day, police said.

An investigation linked the three to armed robberies in Union, Elizabeth and Jersey City.

They are charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and multiple weapons offenses, police said. They also face charges for the robberies in Union, Elizabeth and Jersey City, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montclair and receive free news updates.