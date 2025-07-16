Fair 79°

Person Shot After Fight In Montclair: Police

A woman was shot in Montclair Friday evening, July 11, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Montclair Police Department
Sam Barron

At 11:24 p.m., officers responded to the Shell gas station at 115 Bloomfield Ave and observed a large crowd and blood at the scene, Montclair police said.

Mountainside Hospital contacted officers to report that a female victim of a gunshot wound had self-transported herself to the emergency room, police said.

The woman was in the parking lot of the Shell station when a fight broke out between two men, police said. She said she was not involved in the altercation but heard a gunshot and immediately felt pain in her leg, police said.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

