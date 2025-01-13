The Northeast Elementary School, was arrested at his home in Philadelphia, after posting a bizarre YouTube video in which he claimed he was going to be the next Montclair superintendent.

In the video description, he wrote: "Joe must die school shooting Montclair school shooting kills Dr. Joe Racsim Racist Joe is dead. He dies tonight."

Montclair Police Lt. Terrence Turner told the New York Times that Dr. Joseph Putrino, the principal of Northeast Elementary School, was the target of Doctry's threat. Turner referred all inquiries to the Montclair Board of Education when contacted by Daily Voice. The Board of Education did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Turner told the Times that Doctry was placed on administrative leave after showing signs of erratic behavior and was in a manic state when he was apprehended. Doctry was taken to a Philadelphia hospital for a psychological evaluation, Turner told the Times.

"We would like to reassure the public that there is no further danger to our community," police said.

Doctry was charged with terroristic threats, police said. Montclair closed all schools as a precautionary measure, police said.

"I understand that this situation may have caused anxiety and disruption for our entire school community," Interim Superintendent Damien Cooper said. "Please know that every step taken was guided by our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Your safety remains my highest priority."

