Montclair Schools Closed After Security Concern, Threat 'Neutralized': Superintendent

"Late yesterday evening, we were made aware of a potential threat to our district. Upon receiving this information, we immediately contacted the Montclair Police Department and have been closely following their guidance," Interim Superintendent Damen Cooper said in a notice to parents. “I understand that this last-minute closure may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our students, staff, and entire school community is our highest priority."

While Cooper did not say the exact nature of the threat, he later said it was neutralized.

"I want to inform you that, through the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Montclair Police Department, the threat we were addressing has been neutralized," Cooper said. "I understand that this situation may have caused anxiety and disruption for our entire school community. Please know that every step taken was guided by our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Your safety remains my highest priority."

