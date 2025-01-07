Montclair Mansion With Snow-Melt System, Indoor-Outdoor Pool Listed At $6.75M

Known as "Daybreak," the meticulously restored property at 88 South Mountain Avenue offers eight bedrooms, eight full and one-half baths, and breathtaking New York City views—all set on 1.46 acres of lush, private grounds.

Listed by Cristian Perez and Tony Verducci of Serhant Real Estate, the estate is designed for both relaxation and entertainment, with standout features including a year-round indoor-outdoor pool and spa, a greenhouse, and a two-bedroom carriage house apartment above a four-car garage.

According to NJ Advance Media, the home served as a TV set for HBO's "Sopranos," having been the backdrop of a brothel in the 11th episode of the first season.

The home’s history adds to its allure. In the 1930s, it served as the country home of Constance Hand, one of New Jersey’s few female assembly members at the time. Over the years, portions of the original estate were subdivided, but the current owners have worked to restore its grandeur while modernizing its amenities.

“The clients have done an extraordinary amount of work,” Perez said. “They essentially restored it entirely—new fixtures and mechanicals—and added stunning features like the indoor pool surrounded by nano-style doors, which transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces depending on the season.”

The pool, highlighted in Pool & Spa Magazine, is a 40' x 20' mineral masterpiece with an adjacent spa that seats eight. The surrounding triple-pane windows fold open in warmer months, creating an open-air retreat, while ensuring a cozy indoor atmosphere in winter.

The estate’s main residence exudes elegance at every turn. The great room, with soaring 23-foot ceilings, anchors the home, while a solarium with floor-to-ceiling windows offers a tranquil escape. Upstairs, each of the eight bedrooms boasts its own en-suite bathroom and fireplace, including the primary suite, which features a luxurious soaking tub and expansive windows showcasing the skyline.

The SieMatic chef’s kitchen is a culinary dream, equipped with Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances, a massive island, and a fully restored butler’s pantry. For entertaining, the home includes a formal dining room that seats 16 and an entertainment room with billiards, media systems, and space to unwind.

Outside, the estate offers a snow-melt system for its patio, as well as beautifully landscaped grounds that include the historic greenhouse. The property also features a whole-house humidification system, 13-zone heating and cooling, and an advanced security setup.

Located just half a mile from Montclair’s vibrant downtown, the estate is ideally situated for those seeking both luxury and convenience. Perez believes the home is perfectly priced and will likely appeal to an avid swimmer or a local buyer looking to upgrade.

“There aren’t many homes like this that offer such a picturesque setting and the ability to move up in Montclair,” Perez said. “With its blend of history, amenities, and location, it’s only a matter of time before the perfect buyer comes along.”

For those seeking unparalleled sophistication and timeless design, Daybreak offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Montclair’s rich history.

