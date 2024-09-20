Man Exposed Himself At Montclair Convenience Store: Police

A woman told police she was working behind the counter at Campy's Corner on Harrison Avenue when a man walked into the store, Montclair police said in a release. Once the man entered the store, he pulled down his pants to expose himself, police said.

After he exposed himself, the man fled the store, traveling north on Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect is described as a Black male, 5'6” - 6'1” in height wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, with dreadlock hair, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montclair and receive free news updates.