Man Assaulted In Montclair Road Rage Incident: Police

At 7:27 p.m., officers responded to Valley Road and Lorraine Avenue on a report of an assault, Montclair police said. The Clifton man said he as driving south on Valley Road when a black SUV with New York registration cut him off in traffic and merged in front of him, police said.

When they approached the red light, the man got out of his vehicle and approached the SUV and words were exchanged, police said. The man then slapped the rear of the SUV with his hand which prompted two male occupants to exit the SUV and assault him, police said.

The man suffered lacerations to his chin, contusions and abrasions to the top of his head, and ripped clothing, police said. He was evaluated by Montclair EMS but refused further medical attention, police said.

The suspects in the SUV were described as two young, light skinned Hispanic males, with dark curly bushy hair, wearing dark clothing, police said. The suspects fled south on Valley Road, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montclair and receive free news updates.