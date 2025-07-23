Louis Vuitton Bag Stolen From Montclair Clothing Store: Police

On Friday, July 18, a man and a woman entered the 2nd Street clothing store at 10 S. Park St. and proceeded to the luxury bag section, Montclair police said.

Surveillance showed the duo swapping a Louis Vuitton Neonoe MM Rose Bag that was offered for sale with a handbag that the suspects entered the store with, police said.

The Louis Vuitton bag had a security tether attached to it which the suspects managed to remove, police said. Both subjects then left the store, police said.

The male suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a white hat, white collared shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes, police said. The female was described as a Hispanic female wearing a white hat, a white shirt that had "Happiness" in rainbow colors, black pants and black shoes, police said.

The stolen bag was valued at $1599.90, police said.

