Buck Spotted Running Around Montclair With Soccer Net Tangled In Antlers

Montclair Animal Control said it has received about 20 calls about the buck, who’s been spotted from Grove Street to Upper Montclair.

Meredith Greenstein, who lives on Windermere Road, captured the deer on her Ring camera around 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27.

"The metal pole that is hanging off the deer was slamming on my front door and it sounded like someone was breaking into my house,” Greenstein said. “My dog went bananas and I was assuming someone was breaking in — just to see this poor guy eating my pumpkins.”

Montclair Animal Control Director Liz Morgan said her team is aware of the situation and monitoring the animal closely. “The New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife is the only agency equipped and authorized to safely dart wildlife,” Morgan said in a statement dated Sunday, Oct. 12.

Morgan said the state will respond if the deer becomes trapped — for example, “if he becomes stuck on a fence or branch and can no longer move freely.” In those cases, officers can typically arrive “within about an hour.”

Fortunately, Morgan said, the buck “is currently moving around well and navigating his environment without obvious distress.” Because it’s rut season, “there’s also a good chance he will shed his antlers soon, which would allow the net to fall off naturally.”

Residents are encouraged to report any changes in the deer’s condition. “If at any point the buck appears to be stuck or unable to move along his route, please contact Montclair Animal Control immediately at 862-621-9113,” Morgan said.

