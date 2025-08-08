Porta Montclair at 499 Bloomfield Ave. celebrated Adam Sandler by hosting “Night of 1000 Sandlers,” featuring an Adam Sandler lookalike contest and dance party on Friday, Aug. 1.

The event was held in honor of the release of “Happy Gilmore 2” which was filmed all over the Garden State.

Aside from high-quality H20, the party featured specialty cocktails like The Happy Gilmore (a spiked Arnold Palmer) and 50 First Sips (a play on a Pina Colada.) Leis and cutouts of Adam Sandler’s face were also given out.

The dance party featured choice Sandler cuts like “Somebody Kill Me” and “Grow Old With You” from “The Wedding Singer.”

The lookalike contest was hosted by drag queen Adi Owenn Sumony, who dressed as Jill from “Jack and Jill.”

The top three ended up as Chubbs, Kid Adam Sandler and Bobby Boucher. But Boucher won the big prize by remaining in character the entire night and doing a spot on impression.

“Bobby Boucher” received tickets to Duel of the Decades, 90s v. Y2K at the Wellmont Theatre.

Sandler has been recently filming a movie in Montclair. And while he wasn’t at the event, he has been known to haunt the Montclair basketball courts…

