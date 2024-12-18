$1K Worth Of Meat Stolen From Montclair Supermarket: Police

Surveillance footage showed three people entering Kings Supermarket at 650 Valley Rd., Montclair police said. The trio made their way toward the meat department, where one suspect was observed loading packages of beef into a shopping cart, police said, while a second suspect acted as a lookout to monitor for any potential chance of being caught, police said.

The third suspect held the door to the meat department that led to their exit, facilitating a quick escape, police said. The suspects fled with just under $1,000.00 in meat, police said.

