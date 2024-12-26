18-Year-Old Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Fleeing On Foot: Montclair PD

A man left his 2023 Kia Sportage running and unattended on Bloomfield Avenue, only to return to see it driving away west on Church Street, Montclair police said.

The vehicle was last seen by patrol at a high rate of speed east on Bloomfield Avenue, police said. The vehicle was later involved in a motor vehicle crash in Glen Ridge, police said.

The driver fled from the scene on foot, police said. He was apprehended on Clark Street in Glen Ridge by Glen Ridge police, Montclair police said.

The 18-year-old was charged with theft, resisting arrest by flight and burglary to a motor vehicle, police said.

