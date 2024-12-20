School Bus Hits Tree, Four Monroe Township Students Sent To Hospitals: Police

Officers responded to the scene on North State Home Road at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, the Monroe Township Police Department.

Investigators said the school bus was traveling east on North State Home Road when it veered off the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side. The bus was transporting students from Monroe Township Middle School.

One student suffered a broken leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. Three other students sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

Additional students reported minor complaints. Paramedics assessed them at the scene before they were released to their parents.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Monroe police at 732-521-0222, ext. 126.

