Armed Man Rescued By Cops After Setting Fire: Monroe Township PD

Officers responded to a residence for a welfare check and encountered an uncooperative man experiencing a mental health crisis, Monroe Township police said. The man made multiple threats to harm the officers if they entered the bedroom, police said.

Smoke was seen coming from the bedroom, police said. Officers forced entry into the room and found the man armed with a knife, police said. The officers were able to safely subdue him using a shield and remove him from the burning room, police said.

The officers attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but the Monroe Township Fire Department was requested to the scene, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital for medical treatment and psychological evaluation, police said. The officers who responded were transported to a hospital for evaluation and released that day, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monroe-Jamesburg and receive free news updates.