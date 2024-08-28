4-Year-Old Drowns In Pond, Found 50 Yards From Family's Monroe Township Home: Police

Police were called to a Monroe Township home around 6:50 p.m. for a missing child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Monroe Township Police Chief Griffin M. Banos said.

A search for the 4-year-old ensued. The child was found in a pond 50 yards from the back deck of the family’s home, and wasn’t breathing, police said.

Authorities performed CPR on the child, who was rushed to Princeton Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by Detective Steven Menhart of the Monroe Township Police Department who can be reached at 732-521-0222 or Detective Stephanie Redline of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office who can be reached at 732 745-3316.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monroe-Jamesburg and receive free news updates.