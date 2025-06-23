Two Nabbed In Connection With Millville Murder: Police

Roshaud Rhett was fatally shot on Saturday, June 14, on the 300 block of Maurice Street, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The 16-year-old was charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder and multiple weapons offenses, Webb-McRae said.

James Henry, a 19-year-old Millville resident was arrested on Monday, June 23 and charged with multiple weapons offenses in connection with the shooting, Webb-McRae said.

Trasuf Bennett, a 19-year-old Bridgeton resident is charged with murder and two weapons offenses after he pulled up in a vehicle and shot Rhett, Webb-McRae said. He remains at large, Webb-McRae said.

